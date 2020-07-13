OnePlus Buds are the company's first true wireless earphones

OnePlus has been in touch to confirm that the company will be launching true wireless earphones called OnePlus Buds. We already knew these were coming and have seen leaked images and renders (above) but we didn't really know more than that.

And it's true to say we still don't have that much detail - OnePlus has simply said we'll find out more during the OnePlus Nord launch on 21 July - but expect a bit more information to drip out before then in true leaky OnePlus style.

It seems the buds will have an oval carrying case - which will wirelessly charge as you'd expect - and they will be capable of 7.5W wireless charging. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus says the Buds will add to OnePlus' gear designed to "give our users a burdenless experience".

"Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity and easy-to-use experience. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver."

The sub-AirPod true wireless market has really got rather hot, especially around the $99/£99 mark, so it'll be interesting to see if OnePlus can hit that price point or not.