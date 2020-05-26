OnePlus' first set of true wireless earphones is taking a step away from the Bullets branding, and launching as the OnePlus Buds, if the latest rumour is anything to go by.

OnePlus has been rumoured to be working on completely tether-free earphones for a little while now, and for a good chunk of that time, we've not really had a name for them.

The Buds naming suggestion comes from a relatively prolific OnePlus leaker on Twitter - @MaxJmb - along with a simple black and white graphic of a pair of AirPods lookalike earphones.

OnePlus is rumoured to be launching a more affordable smartphone in the near future, called the OnePlus Z, and if the company is preparing new earphones, it makes sense for it to unveil those alongside each other.

Apart from the naming and the launch timeframe, little has been said about exact features. However, there are some staple features of current Bullets earphones that will likely crossover to the true wireless pair.

For instance, we'd expect to see an easy pairing feature when you use the OnePlus Buds with a OnePlus phone whereby you get a user friendly graphic popup window on the phone's screen.

Similarly, we'd expect to get an auto play and pause feature when you remove them from your ears.

Perhaps the one thing we should definitely expect is that these will be affordable compared to big-name wire free earphones.

The neckband Bullets Wireless Z are around the £50 mark, which is very budget friendly compared to the likes of similar earphones from companies like Sony, Bose or Sennheiser.

Whether the earphones actually launch and have any of these features is up in the air, but it certainly seems like OnePlus is moving in this direction.

Having made its neckband earphones cheaper, and barely mentioning the newest model in the latest launch event, it seems something better and a bit more expensive is just around the corner.