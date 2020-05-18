OnePlus true wireless headphones tipped for July release

We've been writing about the OnePlus true wireless earbuds for more than a year, with no sign of them since.

However, a new report suggests we might not have to wait much longer, as they could be released alongside the OnePlus Z.

And, considering the next phone is rumoured for a July unveiling, that points towards OnePlus' first true wireless buds being announced in the next couple of months too.

The leaked timeline comes from Twitter leaker Max J (via Digit). He posted an image of a pair of buds that look unsurprisingly like Apple's AirPods along with just "July".

He then elaborated in the thread underneath that the information came from a "seemingly reliable source".

However, he also suggested it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The OnePlus true wireless earbuds were last rumoured in December last year, by Max J again, but little more is known about them.

We don't have any more on the name neither, although it'll likely be something around the Bullets moniker surely?

As for the OnePlus Z phone, we're essentially expecting a "Lite" version of the OnePlus 8.

Rumours suggest it'll hit a sub-£400 price point and 6.4-inch display.