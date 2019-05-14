OnePlus has followed up its successful Bullets Wireless headphones with a new model that offers better audio performance and charging speed, but retains the sub-£100 price tag,

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is still a neckband-style device, but with the adoption of Bluetooth 5.0 for a more stable connection and new Quick Pair function to ensure it hooks up to your OnePlus flagship phone as swiftly and simply as possible.

They support the company's proprietary Warp Charp fast charging technology that is capable of providing 10 hours of playback time for just 10 minutes of charging. The headphones are capable of running up to 14 hours at full use.

1/4 OnePlus

For this latest version, OnePlus has upgraded to a triple-amature driver structure, with two Knowles moving iron drivers for greater high frequencies. A GoerTek dynamic driver delivers the mid and bass levels.

The Bullets Wireless 2 offer support for aptX HD, for 24-bit high res audio streaming over Bluetooth.

They, once again, include the company's Magnetic Control tech to pause music by connecting the earbuds together and then taking the apart again to resume playback.

OnePlus is making its new headphones available from 21 May, priced at £99 in the UK (€99 in Europe). They will be available from the company's own website.