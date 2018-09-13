OnePlus announces £16 USB-C Bullet earbuds - see them here

OnePlus has announced a new device. It's not a new smartphone, but rather, a pair of affordable USB-C headphones.

Android users who own smartphones with no headphone jacks have been clamoring for a pair of high-quality USB-C buds that won't break the piggy bank, and now OnePlus is here to make their dreams come true. The new OnePlus Type-C Bullets are a version of the well-received Bullets Wireless from 2016. The Bullets V2 have a $19.99/£15.99 price tag, and OnePlus hasn't change it for this new USB-C edition.

There are some new design and feature updates, however, such as built-in Cirrus Logic DAC, making these new Bullets compatible with most USB-C devices and laptops. They also have a built-in microphone and remote control. OnePlus plans to launch them alongside its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T, which you can read all about from here. Spoiler: It will feature a fingerprint reader in the display.

OnePlus hasn't revealed an exact release date just yet, naturally, but if we had to guess, we'd say sometime around November of this year. If you're more of a wireless bud fan, check out Pocket-lint's roundup of the best ones you can buy right now: