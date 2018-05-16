OnePlus Bullets Wireless earbuds take on Beats X for half the price

OnePlus is known for making rival devices to flagship products yet charging less and it has entered the wireless headphones market with a similar philosophy.

Announced during its London launch event for the OnePlus 6 smartphone, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless are Bluetooth earbuds that look similar to the Apple-owned Beats X, but cost just £69 ($69, €69) for equivalent features.

Like the Beats X, which are twice the price, they are joined by a neck band and connect to your phone through Bluetooth. However, they are also compatible with Google Assistant and Qualcomm aptX for high-quality, wireless music streaming.

Each bud contains a 9.2mm driver and they can link together through magnets to hang safely from your neck when not in use. When magnetically linked, they also pause the music, resuming when undone again.

They are water resistant and come with Fast Charge capability, which means they can provide up to five hours of music playback after just 10 minutes of charging time.

OnePlus will be releasing the OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones on 5 June and claims that they punch "well above their weight" when it comes to audio quality. We'll be testing them in the coming week or so to find out for sure.