Nothing hasn't yet announced its next earbuds but it looks like they have already been certified and are now in the Bluetooth SIG database.

That means that it is likely that Nothing is getting ready to announce the new earbuds, likely to be called Nothing Ear (2) if the tea leaves turn out to be correct. And if so, the company founded by OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei could be announcing its next product sooner rather than later.

The certification page shows a product that is called Nothing B155 internally and while it goes on to confirm that the earbuds will use Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, that's as far as things go. Beyond that, we're left to previous rumors to try and figure out what's going on.

Based on previous reports it's thought that the Nothing Ear (2) will look almost identical to the current Nothing Ear (1) earbuds that you can buy right now. We don't know anything about battery life or any kinds of bells or whistles that the updated earbuds will have to offer, unfortunately.

We can almost guarantee that there will be something new here, even if it is just to ensure that there is a compelling reason for customers to upgrade to the latest and greatest. Given the earbuds' appearance in the Bluetooth SIG certification database, we don't expect to have to wait all that long before we get some sort of answer.