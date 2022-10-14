Nothing teases 'crazy cool' Nothing Head (1) headphones

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing might release a pair of over-the-ear headphones in the future, or at least it's teasing people with the idea.



Carl Pei's brand Nothing has the Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds, the Nothing Phone (1), and soon, it will launch the Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds. And although that last product has yet to release officially (it's launching on 26 October), the company is hinting that it might consider making over-the-ear headphones. Nothing founder Carl Pei recently tweeted out a Nothing Headphone concept design created by online magazine Yanko Design.

Nothing then reshared Pei's tweet, and asked its followers: "Shoud we?" It's not exactly a confirmation, but it certainly looks like the company is considering launching a set of over-the-ear headphones.

The renders depict a set of headphones with LED strips on the earcups and in black and white colours. They almost look like a gaming headset. Pei, in his tweet, called the design "crazy cool".

Keep in mind Nothing just last week announced it will launch its Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds on 26 October 2022 at 7:30pm IST. The company has not revealed the specs or features of the earbuds, but it has shared the design. It will have a half-in-ear true wireless earbuds design and a lipstick-like case with dual cutouts to house the earbuds. More will be announced about the earbuds - including pricing - at the event.

It's unlikely Nothing will surprise everyone with headphones so soon after teasing a concept online, but perhaps this time next year we'll be covering the upcoming launch of Nothing Head (1) headphones.

Although Nothing (Over) Ear has a better ring if you ask us.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.