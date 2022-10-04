(Pocket-lint) - Carl Pei's relatively new tech brand, Nothing, has done particularly well to go from, well, nothing to a known entity in a short space of time.

Its Nothing phone (1) was one of the most-hyped devices in the last five or so years, while its Ear (1) earphones created the sort of buzz it can take other manufacturers years to generate.

Now it's about to unveil a new product - something its already teased as the Nothing Ear (stick).

Here's how you can watch the launch itself, plus a few of the things we know about the stick so far.

When is the Nothing Ear (stick) launch?

The Nothing Ear (stick) launch event is scheduled for 26 October 2022 at 15:00 BST. Here are the international times and dates:

US West Coast - 07:00 PDT

US East Coast - 10:00 EDT

UK - 15:00 BST

Central Europe - 16:00 CEST

India - 19:30 IST

Japan - 23:00 JST

Australia - 01:00 AEDT, 27 October

Where can I watch the Nothing launch online?

The Nothing Ear (stick) will be fully revealed on nothing.tech. We don't know if there will be a livestream too - if so, we hope to host it here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Ear (stick). Supremely comfortable. Exquisitely unique.



Revealed exclusively on Chet Lo's SS23 runway. pic.twitter.com/lzP3n4cQNR — Nothing (@nothing) September 22, 2022

What to expect from the Nothing Ear (stick) launch event

The Nothing Ear (stick) has already debuted - at Chet Lo's SS23 runway show during London Fashion Week. However, we'll find out more about the earphones during the dedicated event later in October.

As revealed by a couple of images, it's essentially a follow-up to the Ear (1) wireless in-ears, but with a small protrusion that dangles from the ear, like a pair of Apple AirPods. That explains the "stick" part of the name.

The buds will also come with a "unique charging case" that's inspired by cosmetics. Nothing has also told Pocket-lint that the product will be available in the US and worldwide.

We'll find out more soon, no doubt.

Writing by Rik Henderson.