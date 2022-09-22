Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Nothing reveals the Ear (stick) at Chet Lo's runway show

(Pocket-lint) - Just two days after posting its enigmatic teaser image, Nothing has revealed what all the hype is about.

As many suspected, it's new true wireless earbuds, dubbed the Ear (stick). The brand appears to have dropped the "1" for this release.

Leaks have suggested these new earbuds will take a form factor similar to the standard AirPods, forgoing the silicon tips for a design which rests in your ear.

In true Nothing fashion, the reveal hasn't actually given us much information at all, instead just showing us the charging case, which matches the design seen in the leaks.

To further support this theory, Nothing tweeted that the Ear (stick) is "supremely comfortable." Many people find the AirPods style of earphone more comfortable than silicon tipped 'buds, so it makes a lot of sense to us.

The Ear (stick) was revealed at London Fashion Week as a part of Chet Lo's SS23 runway show, highlighting Nothing's ambitions in design.

Images give us a good look at the tubular charging case, which is lighter and more compact than the Ear (1) case and is supposedly inspired by cosmetics products.

The Ear (stick) is set to launch later this year and we don't doubt we'll be drip-fed more information in the coming weeks.

Writing by Luke Baker.
