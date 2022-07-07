Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds to launch alongside phone

(Pocket-lint) - The run-up to Nothing's launch of its first smartphone has been speckled with constant leaks and information drops, but something we hadn't heard about until now was the potential for a new audio product to accompany it.

Now we've got an image of what is seemingly called the Nothing ear (1) Stick, a new version of the earbuds that launched the Nothing brand back in mid-2021.

If the Amazon leak is right, we should see the launch of “Nothing ear (1) Stick” version next week too with the phone (1).



- No Silicon Tips (Like standard AirPods)

- New, Compact Case design

- Same Price (€99)

- Maybe difference in battery life or no ANC?#nothing pic.twitter.com/CueH4dvX4E — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 7, 2022

The earbuds are conspicuously different, though, with no silicone tips on show and a very different shape of case, which has likely given them their name.

According to leaker Ishan Agarlwal, the earbuds will launch alongside the new phone, but it doesn't sound like they'll be bundled in, instead sitting as a new product at the same price point as the existing 'buds.

Given the lack of silicone tips, it'll be interesting to see if they do pack in any features like active noise-cancelling (ANC), or whether they're just intended as an option for those who prefer a less tight seal from their earbuds.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.