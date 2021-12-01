Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition launched, here's what it looks like

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing has announced a new Black Edition of its first product, the Ear 1 true wireless earbuds. First released earlier in 2021, the Ear 1 is the first product from a company co-founded by former OnePlusser Carl Pei.

From the very beginning, Nothing's messaging has all been about how different it will be to the mainstream, and that started with design. 

The Ear 1 features a transparent plastic charging case and transparent plastic around the earbud stems. Except, with the Black Edition, the plastic on the case has a darker, smokier appearance to it. 

As you'd probably imagined, the new version essentially uses a matte black plastic in all the areas within the buds and case that were finished with a glossy white plastic in the first model. 

The result is a moodier, darker product which also replaces silver metal elements with black ones in the case lid magnet and hinge. 

Apart from the aesthetic changes, everything else is the same as the first version. That includes the red and white dots on the earbuds denoting the left and right ear, matched within the charging cradles in the case. 

All the features are identical to the white model, which means you get the same 11.6mm drivers, three-stage noise cancelling and up to 34 hours battery life (including the battery in the case). 

As was the case when the white model was announce, Nothing will be making the first 100 pairs a limited serialised run, all individually engraved from 1 to 100. 

The difference this time, however, is that this limited run isn't being sold on StockX. Instead, it'll be on sale at a Nothing kiosk at Seven Dials, Covent Garden in London on 4 December. 

Regular online sales will begin from 13 December at 11am GMT, with a price set at a very reasonable £99 GBP. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 1 December 2021.
