(Pocket-lint) - It appears Nothing is about to add a fresh colourway to its Ear 1 true wireless buds range. Having already launched a pair in white, the new colour is - unsurprisingly - black.

Thanks to various snippets of information popping up from various sources, including the company itself, it appears an announcement could be made very soon.

On its social media handle, Nothing teased that "something is coming tomorrow". The tweet was posted on 28 November, suggesting an announcement of some description today, 29 November.

Something is coming tomorrow.

Something is coming tomorrow. Stay tuned.

While it doesn't say so explicitly, the addition of a matte black mantis to its insect-themed promotional imagery hints at a black model, especially when you add the context of this former tweet in response to popular YouTuber (and Nothing inventory) Casey Neistat.

In addition, prolific leaker, Evan Blass shared a leaked render of the new black model on his own account. Given his almost perfect track record, that's almost as good as Nothing itself announcing the product.

It seems an almost nailed-on guarantee then that Nothing is about to launch a fresh new colour of its transparent buds. And that's not all the company is going to launch over the coming months.

Having partnered with Qualcomm, and purchased Essential, it's clear the manufacturer has big plans beyond just a trendy pair of earphones.

In an interview during WebSummit, Nothing co-founder, Akis Evangelidis revealed the company currently working on five new products in development.

What exactly those products will be is hard to predict, but one would assume a smartphone isn't completely out of the question. Whatever they are, it appears the next twelve months will be very busy for the fledgling company.