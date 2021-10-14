Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Nothing headphone news

Nothing signs major deal with Qualcomm

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Nothing signs major deal with Qualcomm
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing has unsurprisingly been pitching itself as a bit of a disruptor in the tech industry since its enigmatic launch earlier this year. Carl Pei's start-up has been big news from the start, but its latest announcement confirms that it's hardly a small player in the field.

Firstly, Nothing is going to collaborate with Qualcomm moving forward, to take advantage of the latter's widely-used Snapdragon platform for improved connectivity on its devices moving forward.

On top of that, Nothing has just closed a round of fundraising that's added $50 million to its value, showcasing how quickly it's growing, just as industry figures predicted it would. These two bits of news combine to make Nothing feel like one of the quickest "challenger brands", to use Pei's terminology, to transition into a fixture in the industry.

Finally, Nothing has also pointed toward a milestone that goes at least some of the way to justifying this continued hype. Its excellent Ear 1 earbuds, which impressed us hugely with their sound quality at a competitive price, has shipped 100,000 units since its launch in the summer.

That's a number that gets the more impressive when you consider its convoluted and restricted order process, which has seen Ear 1 listed on only a few select websites rather than through bigger retailers like Amazon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 14 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Bose QuietComfort 45 review: Top travel headphones
Bose QuietComfort 45 review: Top travel headphones By Mike Lowe ·
Apple AirPods 3 specs, news and rumours: What will we see from the third-generation AirPods
Apple AirPods 3 specs, news and rumours: What will we see from the third-generation AirPods By Dan Grabham ·
Apple working on AirPods that know when you're slouching
Apple working on AirPods that know when you're slouching By Alex Allegro ·