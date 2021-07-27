Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Nothing headphone news

Nothing Ear 1 is official: See-through ANC buds on a budget

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 3
Nothing
Nothing Ear 1 photo 1
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - After months of building up to it, Carl Pei's new company Nothing has finally announced its first product officially. It's a pair of true wireless earbuds, and it's called the Nothing Ear 1. 

Of course, we knew that already before the announcement, but now we have all the details to add meat to the bones of what the company had teased in the run up to launch. 

As had been stated early on, what separates the Ear 1 from a lot of other affordable TWS earbuds currently on the market is design. 

There's a heavy leaning on transparency in the material choices. The stem of each earbud is transparent so you can see through to the internal circuitry on the inside, while the outside features the external mics coverings for ANC and voice calls. 

The case is similarly transparent. You can see right through the lid to the earbuds when they're charging, and it features dimples that help hold those buds in place, and lets see the physical magnet that holds the lid shut. 

Nothing also added a red dot in the charging cradle for the right side bud, to match the red dot on the exterior of the right bud itself. 

As for specs, the Ear 1 has pretty much anything you'd want from a modern pair of true wireless earbuds. There's a large 11.6mm driver which Nothing says delivers "rich immersive sound". 

There's ANC too, which - along with the passive isolation from the soft silicone tips - will help reduce the amount of ambient noise you hear when listening to music. 

Battery life promises to be decent too, with over five hours of music playback outside of the case and 34 hours including the battery in the case. 

Plus, with fast charging can get you topped up again in no time and - when you run completely flat - you can use either USB-C to charge the case or use wireless charging. So, stick it on a charging pad or use the reverse wireless charging on your phone (if it has it) and it'll refill wirelessly. 

Best Bluetooth headphones 2021 rated: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones
Best Bluetooth headphones 2021 rated: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones By Mike Lowe ·

Each bud has touch sensitive controls to control various functions like playing and pausing music, or enabling noise cancelling. The Ear 1 app will let you customise this, as well as help you find your buds if you've lost them. 

Nothing Ear 1 will be very affordable when available to buy with a retail price set at £99 in the UK, $99 in the US and €99 in Europe. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 27 July 2021.
Recommended for you
Nothing Ear 1 is official: See-through ANC buds on a budget
Nothing Ear 1 is official: See-through ANC buds on a budget By Cam Bunton ·
How to watch Nothing's Ear 1 buds launch event
How to watch Nothing's Ear 1 buds launch event By Cam Bunton ·
Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport brings premium Kevlar and sapphire glass to the workout buds market
Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport brings premium Kevlar and sapphire glass to the workout buds market By Cam Bunton ·
LG Tone Free 2021 updated with active noise cancellation, retains UVnano case
LG Tone Free 2021 updated with active noise cancellation, retains UVnano case By Chris Hall ·
OnePlus Buds Pro announced, ANC earbuds launching in August
OnePlus Buds Pro announced, ANC earbuds launching in August By Cam Bunton ·
Apple AirPods 3 specs, news and rumours: What will we see from the third-generation AirPods
Apple AirPods 3 specs, news and rumours: What will we see from the third-generation AirPods By Dan Grabham ·