Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Nothing headphone news

Nothing's latest tease reveals price of Ear 1 headphones

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nothing Nothing's latest tease reveals price of Ear 1 headphones
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing is continuing its OnePlus-like strategy of drip feeding details on products ahead of release.

Its latest tease is more than a picture, though, with a couple of genuine details on the true wireless in-ear headphones. The Nothing Ear 1 will cost £99 in the UK and will feature "state of the art active noise cancellation".

Carl Pei's new company also promises "leading specs" and a "premium user experience", which could be great for the sub-£100 price point.

It will see them compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Apple's AirPods, rather than the Sony WF-1000XM4.

Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021 By Dan Grabham ·

Previously, Nothing announced that it'll sell its new product through Selfridges in the UK, via the Smartech outlet inside the world famous department store.

It has also released an extreme close-up image of the new buds, showing that they will feature transparent elements.

We fully expect more to drop into our email inboxes over the coming week or so, as the new brand prepares for its official launch event on 27 July 2021.

It'll be interesting if ex-OnePlus boss Pei will also tease an additional product during the event, or whether we'll just hear about, well, Nothing.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 6 July 2021.
Recommended for you
Oppo Enco X review: True wireless earbuds for Oppo fans
Oppo Enco X review: True wireless earbuds for Oppo fans By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Nothing's latest tease reveals price of Ear 1 headphones
Nothing's latest tease reveals price of Ear 1 headphones By Rik Henderson ·
See the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in three amazing gifs, to come with better bass response
See the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in three amazing gifs, to come with better bass response By Rik Henderson ·