Nothing's latest tease reveals price of Ear 1 headphones

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing is continuing its OnePlus-like strategy of drip feeding details on products ahead of release.

Its latest tease is more than a picture, though, with a couple of genuine details on the true wireless in-ear headphones. The Nothing Ear 1 will cost £99 in the UK and will feature "state of the art active noise cancellation".

Carl Pei's new company also promises "leading specs" and a "premium user experience", which could be great for the sub-£100 price point.

It will see them compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Apple's AirPods, rather than the Sony WF-1000XM4.

Previously, Nothing announced that it'll sell its new product through Selfridges in the UK, via the Smartech outlet inside the world famous department store.

It has also released an extreme close-up image of the new buds, showing that they will feature transparent elements.

We fully expect more to drop into our email inboxes over the coming week or so, as the new brand prepares for its official launch event on 27 July 2021.

It'll be interesting if ex-OnePlus boss Pei will also tease an additional product during the event, or whether we'll just hear about, well, Nothing.