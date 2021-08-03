Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds offer ANC for under £100

(Pocket-lint) - HMD Global has expanded its Nokia lineup beyond mobile phones - it now offers a pair of true wireless in-ears with ANC.

The Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds sport 13mm drivers (one in each ear) and come in both charcoal and polar sea (blue) colours for just £99.99.

As the name suggests, active noise cancelling tech is on board to block out ambient noise while you're listening to music on a commute. There is also a transparency mode to enable you to hear what's going on around in your immediate surroundings.

The buds are IPX5 rated for water and sweat proofing, while an included USB-C charging case provides 20 hours worth of playback time. The buds themselves offer five hours worth of battery life between charges, making a full 25 hours in total.

A battery life read-out can be found on the front of the case.

Touch controls can be used for pausing and skipping tracks, as well as answer calls, and they are compatible with voice assistants stored on your phone.

Three different sized eartips are included (in small, medium and large).

The Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds are compatible with iOS and Android (plus other Bluetooth-enabed devices) and can be found on Nokia.com. They are available now.