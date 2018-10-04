As well as the Nokia 7.1 smartphone, HMD Global announced a duo of headphones during its London launch event, both of which will also carry the Nokia branding.

The flagship product is Nokia True Wireless Earbuds - tiny stereo earphones that come in their own, small carrying case that also charges each to their maximum up to three times.

Each bud is just 5g and offers up to 3.5 hours of music playback or up to four hours of talk time.

They come with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and are sweat and splash resistant so can be worn during a workout.

As well as double as a charger, the case has a clever push button release system to elevate the buds so you can remove them. It is recharged through USB-C itself and has an LED charge indicator so you know when you should plug it in.

The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds will be available for pre-order soon, priced at €129. We're awaiting UK pricing.

As well as the Earbuds, Nokia also announced the Pro Wireless Earphones. These have a neckband and are capable of up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge.

A smart magnet feature means you can listen to music or take a call just by separating the buds from each other.

They will also be on pre-order soon, priced €69.