How to connect Bluetooth headphones to your Nintendo Switch

We absolutely adore the Nintendo Switch, there's no two ways about it. It's a superb little inovation in the console world, its portability and Joy-Cons offering up loads of new ways to play.

Plus, it helps that there are an absolute host of classic games for the console already. One of its very few drawbacks, though, is that it wasn't built with wireless audio in mind. That means that there's no Bluetooth built in, which is a bit of a drag when it comes to listening to your games. However, there are some ways to connect to it through Bluetooth - read on to find out how.

This is the simplest solution, in all honesty, and you can tell that it's in demand because of how many options there are on the market right now. Various companies have cottoned on to the fact that people want wireless audio for their Switch and filled that gap in the market.

These adapters are all fairly similar, but come in two versions. One will plug into the Switch's USB-C charging port to let you listen to audio while using it in handheld mode. The other will plug into the Switch Dock's USB port to let you listen while playing it on the TV. For our money, the portable adapter is what most people are likely to want.

This option from Gulikit is a great choice - it's reliable and easy to use, and by avoiding a bargain-bucket price it makes sure that the build quality is solid enough to last. Best of all, it sidesteps the issue of docking by including a little adapter that lets it work while the Switch is on your TV.

With this little bit of kit, any Bluetooth headphones you have will work on the Switch, meaning that it's up to you what you pair it with. Enjoy that crystal clear audio, either way!

If you don't have a pair of headphones waiting to fulfil the purpose, though, you might want to look into getting a headset to play your Switch with. Some of these, indeed, come with wireless adapters that you can use with the Switch.

Our favourite by a good distance is the latest version of the Arctis 1 Wireless from SteelSeries. This is a superb headset that doesn't break the bank but sounds great and is really comfortable to wear. Best of all, it has a little wireless adapter that you can plug into the Switch for audio freedom.

In fact, it's a sensible investment because it also has compatibility with Sony's PlayStation consoles and, in the newest version, Micrsoft's Xbox line, too. That means you can really have one headset for all your needs, which is a rarity nowadays.