Motorola's Stream wireless earbuds cost just £80 and work with Siri

Motorola has launched a pair of wireless earbuds that cost half the price of Apple's AirPods.

Dubbed Stream, Motorola's new wireless earbuds are now available to buy in the UK for just £79.99 ($105). The Lenovo-owned company didn't even announce or show off the earbuds before suddenly revealing they're for sale. More interestingly, the earbuds were actually made by company called Binatone, and Motorola is licensing its name.

On a single charge, you get two hours of use. They do come with a charging case, however, so you can juice up an additional two times, bringing your audio playtime to around six hours. They work with Siri and Google Now, too, so you can use the dual mic to place and accept hands-free voice calls. They're water and dust resistant, as well.

As far as sound quality, it's hard to tell by just looking at the specs, but we're imagining they'll sound like any other pair of wireless earbuds. Even the AirPods are virtually identical in performance to the EarPods that Apple includes for free in the iPhone's box. So, when you pay £159 for those, you're basically paying for wire-free freedom and the included charger, not an audio upgrade.

At launch, you can only get the Motorola Stream exclusively from Argos in the UK. If you live in the US, Motorola said you need to wait a month.