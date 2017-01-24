Motorola VerveOnes Music Edition offer an affordable way to go completely wire-free

Motorola has announced a cheaper, whiter pair of its VerveLife VerveOnes totally wireless earphones. Called the VerveOnes Music Edition, the latest addition to Motorola's VerveLife range of lifestyle products are aimed at those who are constantly on the move and don't want wires of any sort to get in the way.

Just like the original VerveOnes and VerveOnes+, the Music Edition come with a case that doubles up as a charger when the earphones are placed inside. A full charge promises up to eight hours of playback time and an IPX4-rating ensures they're protected against the odd splash of water, just don't go swimming in them.

They'll respond to Siri and Google Now voice commands - note that isn't Google Assistant - and can be used with Motorola's accompanying Hubble for VerveLife app on iOS and Android. The app lets you change the EQ settings of the headphones and show you the last known location of them in case you lose them. You can also use it to activate a pass-through function that lets you hear more of what's going around you, useful if you're out cycling for example.

The Motorola VerveOnes Music Edition will be available later this month from the Verve Life website in white for £149.99. Other retailers will have them from February.