VerveLife by Motorola: Ones, Loop or Rider headphones have all your sports covered

VerveLife by Motorola was announced at Mobile World Congress 2016, offering a range of funky active accessories for your smartphone.

Officially unveiled on 14 June and hitting stores on 16 June, we got our hands on this new range of connected devices that want to add a little fun to your mobile life.

Firstly, let's talk about which bit of Motorola this is to clear up any confusion. This isn't coming from Lenovo, but from Binatone, who manufactures and sells the VerveLife family of products.

Secondly, all these devices share a common app called Hubble Connect for Verve Life. This will let you change the settings of your headphones or (in the future) remotely access your camera and other devices. It's available for both Android and iPhone. One of the features of this app, aside from controlling your devices, is being able to find their location on a map. If you left your headphones at the gym, you'll be able to see that, rather than rooting through the bottom of your bag, wondering what happened to them.

Here's a breakdown of what's on offer from VerveLife.

There's been a buzz about this type of headphone recently, offering separate, wireless ear buds, for the ultimate in convenience. Designed to leave you free from wires, there's two versions of the VerveOnes: those with the + indicate that they have an IP57 protection rating, so they won't be damaged by rain or sweat. The regular Ones lack this rating, but are cheaper as a result.

The Ones come with three different sizes of tip for different fits and we found they were light enough to be comfortable and they also stayed securely in place during our initial tests. They give an indication when connected to your device and when synced with each other. Listening to a few tracks via the iPhone didn't highlight any sync problems, but we plan to review these headphones more thoroughly as soon as we can.

But the best part of the Ones is the charge case that they come with. This is used to charge the ear buds, but also keeps them nice and secure, with them clicking into place inside the case. This can be charged by Micro-USB, and give the Ones 12 hours of playback.

The Ones offer an ambient mode, so you can hear your surroundings as well as your music, ideal for those running in busy places. There are six different sound modes and you'll be able to make and take calls, with full support for Google and Siri voice controls.

First impressions are good, with no syncing problems and a comfortable fit.

The VerveLife VerveOnes+ will cost £229.99; the regular Ones are cheaper at £199.99.

If you're after something a little more substantial for your sporty activities, then you might be interested in the VerveLife VerveLoop+. This is a wireless set of Bluetooth headphones, with the earbuds connected by a wire. This means there's something to hang around your neck if you want to take an earbud out, and they're a little more conventional than the Ones.

Again offering IP57 waterproofing, these are ideal headphones for running and come with four different tips and three different stabilisers which loop into the top of your ear for added support, to keep them nice and secure.

There's an inline remote, also housing the Micro-USB charging port and mic, again letting you take calls and use Siri and Google voice controls on the move. You'll get an impressive 9.5 hours of battery life from the Loop+.

The VerveLife VerveLoop+ costs £59.99.

Taking it up a step further is the VerveLife VerveRider+. These, again, come in two versions with the Rider+ offering IP57 proofing, which the regular Rider lacks.

The Rider offers a neckband style headphone, so you can wear them around your neck, with the buds connecting magnetically to the end of the neckband when not in use. There's a choice of three tips to get a good fit; the neckband is nice and comfortable and offers a range of music controls. The Rider is light too, so you'll barely notice you're wearing it.

The Rider also works with Siri and Google, and offers up to 12 hours of playback.

The VerveLife VerveRider+ will cost you £79.99; the VerveLife Rider is £59.99.

Joining the family in September will be the VerveCam+. This action camera is designed as a wearable social camera, with a wide 138 degree view and video capture at up to 2.5K, 30fps.

The camera itself isn't protected from the elements, but there's an IP68 rated case for it, so you'll be able to capture all the action no matter how wet you're getting, even up to 30m deep.

Prices start from £149.99.

Another product that will be joining the family in the future is the VerveRetrieve. We don't know much about this, but it's designed to help you keep track of your dog with a wireless GPS tracker.

All we know at the moment is that the collar isn't included, but if you're always losing your dog, this might help you track pooch down.