  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Motorola headphone news

Motorola VerveLife is here to make your active world connected

|
1/5 Motorola
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones

- Smart VerveCam live-streams at 2.5K quality

- VerveRetrieve keeps track of pets anywhere

- Bluetooth headphones offer up to 12-hours battery

The smart home is growing but, so far, it's been by one product at a time. Motorola wants to change that by offering a complete line of gear instantly drag your home into the future. And it's calling it VerveLife.

The Motorola VerveLife is a range of kit that aims to keep people connected to their homes even when they're out and about. As such it includes a smart home camera, a pet tracker and a selection of earphones.

The VerveCam is a potable Wi-Fi connected video recorder that can capture 2.5K quality footage at 30fps. It's also IP67 waterproof and shoots using a 138-degree lens meaning it can be placed pretty much anywhere and will still get the shot, which you can have live-streamed to your smartphone, anywhere.

Next up is the VerveRetrieve. This is a waterproof GPS enabled tracker that uses cellular data to let you track your pet from anywhere. Be it a cat, dog, guinea pig or pot bellied pig, this gadget will track it wherever it roams. You can even create a virtual fnece and wander alert via the Hubble app for iOS and Android.

Then there are earphones, lots of earphones.

Motorolamotorola vervelife is here to make your active world connected image 5

VerveOnes and VerveOnes+ are totally wireless Bluetooth earbuds that also feature microphones for hands-free calling, studio audio music playback and a 12-hour battery life. The plus model is also IP57 waterproof. We doubt the buds last for 12-hours without charging up a few times in that case unit, but we're hoping we're wrong.

VerveRider and VerveRider+ are collar-style in-ear Bluetooth headphones with a 12-hour battery, the plus version also offering IP67 waterproofing.

VerveLoop are also Bluetooth in-earphones but are super lightweight, offer six-hours battery and are IPx4 water resistant, while the VerveLoop+ model offers 12-hours battery and IPx7 waterproofing.

We'll be at MWC to see this kit in the real world where we'll hopefully get more details on pricing and release date.

READ: Get your Star Wars loving hands on a life-sized BB-8 that responds to voice commands

PopularIn Headphones
Skullcandy launches $130 Push, its first pair of truly wireless earbuds
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones
Amazon and Google AirPods coming 2019, both said to rival Apple
New Apple AirPods 2: When will we get the second-gen earphones?
Apple AirPods 3 to get new design but AirPods 2 still coming early 2019
10 best music gifts for Christmas
Comments