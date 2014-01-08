Forget wearing a fascinator to Royal Ascot, you'll want these Monster headphones instead

Monster has announced a new range of fashion-centric covers/bands for its inspiration range of Monster headphones.

The new bands include one that looks like a peacock-like fascinator headpiece and would be perfect for Royal Ascot (Pocket-lint's home town). If you're not in the area, you could always wear these fine, feathery-covered headphones while on your way to a more formal gathering like a wedding or anywhere where large hair decorations are required.

They'd even fit in with the showgirl atmosphere in Las Vegas, where Monster has chosen to debut its latest range of headphones and complementary bands at CES 2014. Thankfully, these over-the-top designs don't have to be worn all the time. You can switch them out for something a lot more subtle when you're at work, sitting at home, or walking down the street. After all, not all of us have the luxury of attending an Ascot Racecourse.

Monster told Pocket-lint that Googlers, for instance, wear red and green-banded versions in their office to let others know if they can be disturbed when at their desks. This new range clearly has a lot of uses. It will debut later this year though, so you'll have to wait before getting your hands on the latest headphone bands from Monster.

In the US, the Inspiration Active Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones retail for $299.99 (around £180).