Monster Diamond Tears Sally Sohn Edition headphones now available for £20k

Since Monster and Beats parted company a while back, the former has been exploring other interesting ways to enhance the headphone experience, including tie-ins with further big name brands and people. It has a partnership with Electronic Arts for the EA Sports MVP Carbon gaming headset and has now announced a collaboration with Korean artist and jewellery designer Sally Sohn for a one-off pair of Diamond Tears headphones that will certainly turn heads.

The conventional Diamond Tears headphones are already something to behold, as Pocket-lint found out in July last year when we had a play, but the Daimond Tears Sally Sohn Edition are really something else.

Made from 18-carat gold and encrusted with 5.56 carats of black diamonds, the £20,000 headphones took more than 100 hours to hand-craft. That's why the headset is one of a kind.

Monster has brought the exclusive headphones to Harrods in London, so if you've got £20,000 burning a hole in your pocket, that's the place to be.

We will be popping along to a special showcase at the superstore and will bring you pictures of the Monster Diamond Tears Sally Sohn Edition headphones if security lets us anywhere near. Shouldn't be a problem though, after all Pocket-lint did bring you exclusive snaps of the Hasselblad H4D Ferrari edition taken at Harrods last year, and that was £24k.