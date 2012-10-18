  Tumi x Monster headphones marks the start of a new partnership

Audio specialists Monster has partnered with Tumi - a premium travel, business and lifestyle accessories manufacturer - to launch a new brand of headphones, the Tumi x Monster.

It may not appear an obvious fit, but the two companies believe Tumi’s focus on “comfort, compactness and tranquillity” enhances the overall quality of the headphones.

The Tumi x Monster headphones feature an over-the-ear design, with the ear pads cushioned for extra comfort. When not in use they can be folded away neatly and stored in a Tumi nylon case complete with zip and clip.

The headphones come with a series of interchangeable bands, enabling the user to customise their look. There's a black ballistic nylon band, a black nappa leather version and a dark brown leather strap.

Of course it’s not just about the fashion stakes with the Tumi x Monster headphones. Both Monster’s Pure Sound technology and Active Noise Cancellation are on board, with the latter having the option to be switched off should the user wish to be more aware of outside noise.

The Tumi x Monster headphones will be available from November from Tumi stores globally and online for $395.

Monster previously enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Beats By Dr. Dre, but the two companies went their separate ways in January of this year.

We wait to see if Tumi and Monster’s endeavours remains a sole project, or if it’s the start of a beautiful new friendship.