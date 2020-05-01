Microsoft plans to launch a pair of Surface Earbuds this spring, and new evidence suggests the company is on track to still deliver the product.

The company's chief product officer, Panos Panay, announced in a tweet last December that the Surface Earbuds would launch worldwide in spring 2020. Now, the earbuds' user manual has surfaced via the US Federal Communications Commission, indicating an imminent launch.

The manual details swipe gestures for the Surface Earbuds' touchpads. The filings also include a look at the different earbud tips. Other information gleaned from the documents suggest the Surface Earbuds will have eight hours of music playback, and the charging case can hold up to 16 hours of battery life. The case will charge over USB-C, as well. Check out the gallery below to see the earbuds in the FCC's documents:

The Surface Earbuds will also feature dictation for Office apps, complete with two microphones in each bud to help cancel noise. They’ll cost $249.99 when they launch. Keep in mind this FCC dump coincides with another listing that revealed Surface Headphones 2 are coming.

Perhaps they'll launch at the same time? Microsoft recently announced dates for Build 2020, so we might see them debut then.