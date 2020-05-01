Microsoft might launch a second-generation pair of Surface Headphones soon.

The company appears to be readying Surface Headphones 2, as evident by a Bluetooth SIG listing discovered by 91 Mobiles. The listing suggests the new over-ears offer 20 hours of battery life - two hours more than the original. Plus, they feature support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Qualcomm’s aptX codec that delivers high-definition audio. The listing also mentions “dial buttons adjust the levels of Noise cancellation to three settings".

Keep in mind the original Surface Headphones have a rotating dial that adjusts for 13 different levels of noise cancellation. In our review of the headphones, we said they offer big sound and great, while the rotational controls around the earcups are the pièce de résistance.

The Surface Headphones 2 appear to still support the ability to launch the voice assistant with a touch. And another recent Federal Communications Commission filing indicates Microsoft has tried to update its headphone filings with the "addition of IMU sensors for better head detection/tracking”.

It's not clear what else is new with the Surface Headphones 2, but Microsoft is holding a Build conference in May, and Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 devices are expected to arrive in May, too. There's also the delayed Surface Buds.

Add it all up, and we suspect Microsoft is planning several new devices for this spring. Only time will tell if the coronavirus pandemic gets in the way of those launch plans, however.