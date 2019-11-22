Microsoft is pushing back the release of its recently announced Surface Earbuds by about six months.

The company had originally planned to launch the wireless earbuds “later this year”, but it is now hitting pause on that effort - at least until 2020. Microsoft’s chief product officer, Panos Panay, explained the reasoning behind the delay in a tweet: “Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time… sometimes more than we planned on," he said.

To ensure it delivers the best possible experience for customers, Microsoft said Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide next spring. He didn't reveal exactly why Microsoft can't deliver the Surface Earbuds just yet, but we suspect either testing or manufacturing issues are to blame. Either way, when the Surface Earbuds do arrive, they'll be available in both grey and a new white colour.

Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time…sometimes more than we planned on. To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020 #Surface — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) November 21, 2019

They'll cost $249 and feature support for dictation with Office apps. Microsoft said each bud features two built-in microphones, which will help with noise reduction. The earbuds are also touch-sensitive and can recognise gestures.

Microsoft first announced the Surface Earbuds last month, when it also launched the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Pro X.