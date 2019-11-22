  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft headphone news

Microsoft just delayed launching the Surface Earbuds and didn't say why

|
Microsoft Microsoft just delayed launching the Surface Earbuds and didn't say why
Best noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones 2019 for blocking out external sound
Best noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones 2019 for blocking out external sound

- What do you think went wrong?

Microsoft is pushing back the release of its recently announced Surface Earbuds by about six months.

The company had originally planned to launch the wireless earbuds “later this year”, but it is now hitting pause on that effort - at least until 2020. Microsoft’s chief product officer, Panos Panay, explained the reasoning behind the delay in a tweet: “Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time… sometimes more than we planned on," he said.

To ensure it delivers the best possible experience for customers, Microsoft said Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide next spring. He didn't reveal exactly why Microsoft can't deliver the Surface Earbuds just yet, but we suspect either testing or manufacturing issues are to blame. Either way, when the Surface Earbuds do arrive, they'll be available in both grey and a new white colour.

They'll cost $249 and feature support for dictation with Office apps. Microsoft said each bud features two built-in microphones, which will help with noise reduction. The earbuds are also touch-sensitive and can recognise gestures.

Microsoft first announced the Surface Earbuds last month, when it also launched the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Pro X.

PopularIn Headphones
Microsoft just delayed launching the Surface Earbuds and didn't say why
Best headphones deals for Black Friday: AirPods, Bose, Beats, Sony bargains
The best Beats headphones 2019: Which should you choose?
Bose QC35 II get Black Friday discount to £249
Apple's new AirPods Pro are already on sale on Amazon for Black Friday
B&O Beoplay H9 3rd Gen (2019) review: Great sound, now with Google Assistant