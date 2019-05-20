Believe it or not, Surface Headphones are actually pretty good.

Microsoft released them last autumn, and in our review of them, we said they get a lot right. The sound is big, the comfort is great, the rotational controls around the earcups feel great in use, and active noise-cancelling will draw in those hard workers who don't want to be disturbed.

The price point, however, left a lot to be desired. At $349.99, they weren't exactly cheap. But if you've been waiting for that price to come down, you're in luck. Microsoft has cut the cost of its Surface Headphones by 30 per cent, or $100, on its own store. You can also find them for $245 on Amazon in the US, though the listing indicates stock is extremely low. Best grab this deal before it ends.

It's only for a limited time, and it is the biggest discount we've ever tracked on the over-ear headphones. If the always-on Cortana doesn't quite get you excited, however, they also work with Siri or Google Assistant for voice commands. Other features include the ability to smartly switch between several paired devices and USB-C fast charging. Simply put, these are a solid first effort from Microsoft.

We've been using the Surface Headphones for some time, and we think you would too, if you took advantage of this sale.