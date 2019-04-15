The wireless earbud wars have begun.

Recently, we learned Amazon might be developing its own pair of Alexa-powered wireless earbuds, in an effort to take on Apple AirPods. Now, it looks like Microsoft is planning to launch a pair of wireless earbuds, too, but under the Surface brand. The new headphones will directly compete with AirPods, according to sources familiar with the company's plans who talked to Thurrott.

The earbuds, which are currently in development, are code-named Morrison but could be called "Surface Buds" when they launch for consumers. They're expected to be an in-ear wireless offering, maybe even with Cortana integration. Keep in mind Microsoft already sells the $349.99 Surface Headphones, a pair of over-ear headphones with Cortana and premium features like noise cancellation.

We're not sure how the new earbuds would differ from Microsoft's over-ears other than the form factor. We're also not sure about the timetable for a release. Microsoft could aim for a 2019 release, likely around October and November, but there's been no evidence to suggest that so far.

You'd think Microsoft would want to launch them sooner rather than later, however, considering Apple just updated the AirPods to version 2 with Hey Siri functionality and wireless charging. Plus, we assume it'd want to beat Amazon's Alexa earbuds to market.