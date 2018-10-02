  1. Home
  Headphones
  Headphone news
  Microsoft headphone news

Microsoft's new Surface Headphones support Cortana voice commands

- No word yet on pricing in the US or UK

Microsoft is holding "a moment of your time" event in New York City, where it is has announced... a pair of noice-cancelling headphones.

It's typical for companies at events to surprise the media and consumers with a device that no one saw coming, and Microsoft is no exception. After announcing refreshes to its Pro, Laptop, and Studio devices, the company revealed the all-new Surface Headphones. These are premium over-ear headphones with adjustable noise cancellation and support for “Hey Cortana” for voice commands.

In a blog post, the company explained they come with "13 levels of ambient noise control", as well as "2 beam-forming microphones on each ear cup" and "8 microphones in total". Microsoft said they will also automatically pause audio when you take them off.

The new Surface Headphones will be available “in time for the holidays". There is no word yet on pricing.

Here is a promo video of the device:

For more information about what Microsoft is announcing in New York City on 2 October, check out Pocket-lint's round-up here.

We also have this handy guide about Microsoft's existing Surface lineup:

