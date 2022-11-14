80% off new Master & Dynamic MWO7 true wireless earbuds, $32.99

(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking for a great deal on some new earbuds, you're in luck. The Master & Dynamic MWO7 True Wireless Earbuds are available at a massive discount. The original price was $199.99, but they're currently available for only $32.99 - that’s an 80% discount!

If you're unfamiliar with the MWO7 earbuds, they're some of the best on the market. They feature incredible sound quality powered by 10mm Beryllium drivers, a sleek and stylish design with a hand-polished stainless steel charging case, and they're incredibly comfortable to wear for extended periods. They're also true wireless, meaning there are no cords or cables to worry about - the seamless Bluetooth connectivity offers an incredible range for hassle-free listening.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Whether you're looking for a new pair of earbuds for yourself or a gift for someone else, this is an incredible deal you won't want to miss. But hurry - the deal is only valid until 30 November, following which it will return to the original price of $199.99.

Still not convinced? We offer 5 convincing reasons to claim the 80% discount on the Master & Dynamic MWO7 True Wireless Earbuds today!

Wireless earphones with a 20+ meter range

Your earbuds shouldn’t get in the way of your music. With Master & Dynamic’s MWO7 True Wireless earbuds, you can finally enjoy your music without being tethered to your device. These earbuds offer quick pairing with any Bluetooth-enabled device and have a 20+ meter range, so you can move freely without losing your connection.

Since they’re wireless, you'll never have to worry about tangled cords or uncomfortable wires again. Whether you're working out, traveling, or just relaxing at home, the MWO7 earbuds will help you enjoy your music (or movie or call) to the fullest without sacrificing the sound quality - MWO7 offers clear, rich sound.

Powerful and immersive soundscapes

Master & Dynamic's MWO7 True Wireless earbuds are some of the most immersive and powerful earbuds on the market. They feature custom 10mm Beryllium drivers that provide extremely powerful bass and clear sounds. Additionally, their sleek design and comfortable fit make them perfect for any music lover.

One of the biggest drawbacks of most commercial Bluetooth earphones is that they sacrifice sound quality for convenience. But that’s not the case with MWO7 - these earbuds are designed for true audiophiles who want to enjoy the clear, rich sound. If you want an immersive listening experience, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better device.

Eliminate all ambient sounds and voices

There are many situations where it would be beneficial to have noise-canceling headphones. If you work in an office and need to concentrate on a project, you can eliminate distractions by using headphones that cancel out all ambient sounds and voices. This can also be helpful when you're trying to get some sleep on a plane or in a noisy hotel room.

If you're looking for headphones that will cancel out all ambient noise and voices, the Master & Dynamic MWO7 True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. These earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology with a snug, noise-isolating fit that will eliminate all unwanted noise, allowing you to concentrate on your music or conversations without distractions.

Extra-secure and comfy in-ear fit

In-ear headphones are great when you want to block out the world and focus on what you're listening to, but they can be a real pain if they don't fit well. Thankfully, the Master & Dynamic MWO7 True Wireless Earbuds are designed for comfort, with lightweight material and silicone "fit wing" in two detachable sizes, ensuring the perfect fit for everyone.

The MWO7 earbuds are designed to be as light and comfortable as possible, so you can wear them for hours without discomfort. With the fit wings and the choice of two different sizes, you can be sure that the earbuds will stay in place, even if you're sweating or moving around a lot. This is a huge benefit if you use them for workouts or traveling.

14 hours of total listening time

If you're looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that will give you plenty of listening time, the Master & Dynamic MWO7 may be perfect for you. These earbuds have a long-lasting battery, with 3.5 hours of playback time on a single charge. And if you're using the charging case, you can get a total of 14 hours of listening time - that's a lot of music!

The charging case is also very handy, as it can hold three charges for the earbuds. So if you're going on a long trip, you can be sure that your earbuds will last the whole journey. And if you forget to charge them before you leave, no problem - just pop them into the case, and they'll be good to go.

So, if you're looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds with excellent battery life, noise-isolating fit, and true comfort, the Master & Dynamic MWO7 should definitely be on your list. You can claim the 80% discount and grab these powerful earbuds for only $32.99 until the 30th of November, so hurry up!