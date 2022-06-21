(Pocket-lint) - Master & Dynamic has unveiled its latest pair of premium over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, and they're called the MW75.

The MW75 headphones come roughly three years after their predecessor, the MW65 and - while retaining a few similarities - are a completely different beast altogether.

As always with Master & Dynamic, there's a big emphasis on design and luxury materials like glass, leather, aluminium and lambskin, all combined in an effort to make a pair of headphones that not only looks good but is comfortable to wear.

Like its predecessor, the ear cups are made from solid, lightweight aluminium but are capped on the outside with a round sheet of tempered glass.

This is encircled by aluminium covered in individually machined micro holes, giving it a very purposeful aesthetic.

The headband and ear cushions are covered in soft leather and padded with a generous amount of memory foam to ensure comfort for long periods. Plus, they ship with a hardshell case covered in felt.

As for audio and noise cancelling, MW75 has plenty hear to excite any audio fan.

Each ear cup features four microphones to assist with noise cancelling during music listening and voice calls, and with adaptive noise cancellation can match the level of noise cancelling to the noise around you. What's more, they also fight against wind noise.

Sound is delivered by a pair of 40mm Beryllium drivers which are angled to deliver sound straight into your ears, while Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX Adaptive support means a solid, lag-free connection.

What's more, they have a range of around 30 metres or 100 feet, so you can leave your streaming device where it is as you wander around the house and not lose connection.

As for battery life, you'll get up to 32 hours with ANC switched off or up to 28 hours with it activated and a 15 minute charge is enough to deliver 6 hours of listening time.

As a bonus, they also come with on-head detection, which can pause music automatically as soon as the headphones are removed from your head.

Master & Dynamic's latest headphones will be available to buy from 28 June and come in four different finishes: Gunmetal/Black Leather, Silver Metal/Grey Leather, Silver Metal/Brown Leather and Black Metal/Black Leather.

As you'd expect from a pair of premium headphones, the price is premium too. In the US they'll set you back $599, while the price is set at €599 in Europe and £549 in the UK.

Writing by Cam Bunton.