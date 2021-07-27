(Pocket-lint) - Master & Dynamic has announced a new pair of true wireless, building on the foundation of the stylish MW08 TWS buds.

The new pair - called the MW08 Sport - is a little different to your usual sports earbuds, and brings with it some premium materials and a premium price.

Like the regular MW08, the body has a strong aluminium frame, but the exterior is capped off with sapphire glass which Master & Dynamic calls "shatter resistant".

As we've seen from a number of watches and phone cameras, the sapphire crystal has tremendous scratch resistant properties too, so these should stay looking pristine for a long time.

That's not all though. Master & Dynamic built a Kevlar fibre case for the buds. And this isn't just plastic designed to look like Kevlar, it's actual Kevlar. That means it's incredibly durable and lightweight.

The case features wireless charging support too which works with most Qi wireless charging bases. Or, you can make use of M&D's newly announced MC100 pad if you want. This provides up to 10W of charging power, so will charge your phones handily too.

Each pair of buds ships with five sizes of silicone tips, plus two sizes of foam tips. The advantage of those is that the foam property means it'll fit well in almost any ear, keeping it secure during workouts.

Like the regular MW08, sound is delivered by large 11mm Beryllium drivers and it features Qualcomm's Hybrid ANC for noise cancelling. Crucially - for when you want to hear what's going on around you - it also has ambient modes.

With 12 hours of music playback outside of the case and a further 30 hours provided by the charging case, the MW08 Sport offers impressive battery performance.

Master & Dynamic's MW08 Sport will go on sale from today, 27 July with pricing for the buds set at a premium $349 in the US (£329 or €349 in the UK/Europe respectively). If they're anything like the regular MW08, the performance will be fantastic.

Best Bluetooth headphones 2021 rated: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones By Mike Lowe · 27 July 2021

As for the 10W MC100 wireless charging pad, that will cost $69 in the US (£59 or €69 in the UK/Europe).