(Pocket-lint) - Master & Dynamic has announced a new pair of true wireless earphones that are smaller than previous models, while including 11mm Beryllium drivers and six-microphones for the hybrid active noise cancelling tech and calling.

The Master & Dynamic MW08 continue the D-shaped design, but have been reduced in size. So had the stainless steel charging case.

The earphones are finished in ceramic and stainless steel, with four colour options: black ceramic and matte black stainless steel, white ceramic and stainless steel, brown ceramic and stainless steel, and blue ceramic and graphite grey stainless steel.

The tech inside has been given a boost too, with larger 11mm drivers this time out (over the previous generation).

Hybrid ANC is available now too, to block external noises. Ambient listening modes are available to enable users to tune into their surroundings though, for safety and awareness.

The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and support aptX, AAC and SBC wireless streaming formats/standards.

Battery life is claimed to be 12 hours of playback, with a further 30 hours stored in the case.

An all-new M&D app for iOS and Android will also be available for users to customise the listening experience, with downloads and firmware updates available over-the-air.

The Master & Dynamic MW08 TWS earphones will be available from 30 March, priced at £299 in the UK.

Writing by Rik Henderson.