Marshall announces Motif ANC and Minor III - two new sets of earbuds

(Pocket-lint) - If you were looking at the wireless earbud market at the moment as a maker of headphones, it might occur to you that doing anything other than copying Apple's portfolio could be a fool's game. We're not saying that's Marshall's motivation with its two new earbuds, but we've got our theories.

The Motif ANC and Minor III are, after all, more than a little reminiscent of the AirPods Pro and AirPods, with Marshall's design aesthetic slathered over the top of them.

The Motif ANC are filling the Pro side of the range out, bringing active noise cancellation and a squatter, shorter stem to the table. You'll get touch controls on each earbud, 4.5 hours of music with ANC in one go and up to 20 hours of total playtime including the charging case's extra juice, and you can recharge the case wirelessly.

The earbuds are IPX5-rated, while the case manages IPX4 so they're a decent bet on the durability side of things. At £169.99 they undercut the AirPods Pro on the price side, at least (deals notwithstanding).

Moving on to the Minor III, meanwhile, you can see the influence of the normal AirPods writ large. They're more affordable at £119.99 and don't have ANC, with a more relaxed fit that won't isolate your audio as much.

They do still have touch controls, though, and you'll get five hours of playback on a charge, meaning up to 25 hours in total before you need to stick the case on a charger - it, too, will work wirelessly if you prefer.

Both the new earbuds are available to pre-order direct from Marshall now, and launch on 30 September, so they'll be out in the wild very soon.

