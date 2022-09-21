Logitech G reveals the stylish and platform-agnostic Astro A30 wireless

(Pocket-lint) - Astro has revealed the latest generation of its Astro A30 wireless gaming headset.

This is the first Astro headset officially released under the Logitech brand and one the company claims to be "platform agnostic". It's designed to work with all sorts of devices and all platforms with simultaneous multi-device connectivity being one of the main draws.

The Astro A30 Wireless works with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile, iOS and Android. It uses Logitech G's Lightspeed wireless technology for a 2.4GHz connection. You can use the standard USB-A dongle on PC or purchase a separate USB-C dongle which you can use on PC, Nintendo Switch and your phone. But it also has both Bluetooth and 3.5mm connections for when you need it too. With the ability to mix in different audio sources.

⦁ Frequency Response: 20-20,000 Hz

⦁ Sensitivity: 105 dBSPL/mW @1kHz

⦁ Connector Type: USB-C

⦁ Wireless range: 15 meters

The company says that it has an epic battery life of over 27 hours and can easily be charged via USB-C when you need to. Though you can also switch to a 3.5mm connection and carry on gaming that way even when it's flat.

These A30s are flexible in other ways as well. The headset has two microphones. A detachable boom mic that you can use for gaming at home and a built-in microphone you can use for Bluetooth phone calls when out and about.

The headset comes with the choice of two matte colour schemes - White and Navy - and you have the option to customise the look with swappable, custom speaker tags to create your own look. There's also the promise of all-day comfort with "cushy memory foam padding" on the earpads and headband and convenient swivel earcups with "just-right" clamping force.

That's certainly a lot of bang for your buck. The Astro A30 Wireless is available now retailing for $229 or €249.

Writing by Adrian Willings.