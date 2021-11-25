Get the fantastic Astro A50 for its lowest price today

(Pocket-lint) - The Astro A50 wireless is one of our favourite gaming headsets thanks to a great mix of good sound, comfort and convenience.
It's a premium headset with features to match, including 2.4Ghz wireless, a brilliant charging base station, superbly comfortable earcups, Dolby audio and both optical and 3.5mm input and output options.
All of that comes at a price though. Usually, the Astro A50 wireless will set you back an eye-watering £300. This Black Friday though, it's been nicely discounted with £100 knocked off.
With this discount, the Astro A50 is the lowest price it's been. Making it really appealing.
Other Astro gaming deals
If the Astro A50 is still a bit too rich for your blood, then not to worry as there are other deals on Astro Gaming products worth a look too. You can see the whole range in both the US and UK here:
These deals include offers on Astro's wired range too, with headsets that work on PC and console too.
Though the discount might not be as big, this is still a great deal on another fantastic headset. If you don't mind wires, the Astro A40 is well worth a look.
More Black Friday deals
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen: 53% saving
- Fire TV Stick 4K: Now $/£24.99 from $/£49.99
- Ring Video Doorbell: 30% saving today
- Kindle Paperwhite: Now $/$104.99 w/ 18% off
- Roku Streaming Stick+: Just $/£29.99
- Echo Show 8: Get 40% off at $/£59.99
- Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot: Over 50% down in price
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): Reduced by 47%
- Fire HD 8: Discounted by 50%
- Fire TV Stick: $/£19.99 w/ 50% off
- Fire HD 10: Over 45% off RRP
- Beats Solo 3: Discounted by over 47%
- Fire 7: Save 30% today
- Ring Stick Up Cam: More than 25% off
- TickWatch Pro 3: Now under $/£200
- Echo Dot (4th gen): Down to $/£29.99
- Fitbit Sense: $/£100 saving
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Over a 27% saving
- Kindle: Now $/£49.99
- Eero 6 w/ 1 router & 1 extender: 40% off RRP
- Jabra Elite 85t: Over 30% discount to $/£149.99
- Blink mini: $/£19.99, saving over 30%
- PlayStation Plus membership: Save 34% on usually price
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $/£50 off to $/£199