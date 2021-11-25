Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Get the fantastic Astro A50 for its lowest price today

(Pocket-lint) - The Astro A50 wireless is one of our favourite gaming headsets thanks to a great mix of good sound, comfort and convenience.

It's a premium headset with features to match, including 2.4Ghz wireless, a brilliant charging base station, superbly comfortable earcups, Dolby audio and both optical and 3.5mm input and output options. 

All of that comes at a price though. Usually, the Astro A50 wireless will set you back an eye-watering £300. This Black Friday though, it's been nicely discounted with £100 knocked off. 

With this discount, the Astro A50 is the lowest price it's been. Making it really appealing. 

Other Astro gaming deals

If the Astro A50 is still a bit too rich for your blood, then not to worry as there are other deals on Astro Gaming products worth a look too. You can see the whole range in both the US and UK here:

These deals include offers on Astro's wired range too, with headsets that work on PC and console too. 

Though the discount might not be as big, this is still a great deal on another fantastic headset. If you don't mind wires, the Astro A40 is well worth a look. 

More Black Friday deals

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 25 November 2021.
