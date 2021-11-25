Get the fantastic Astro A50 for its lowest price today

(Pocket-lint) - The Astro A50 wireless is one of our favourite gaming headsets thanks to a great mix of good sound, comfort and convenience.

It's a premium headset with features to match, including 2.4Ghz wireless, a brilliant charging base station, superbly comfortable earcups, Dolby audio and both optical and 3.5mm input and output options.

All of that comes at a price though. Usually, the Astro A50 wireless will set you back an eye-watering £300. This Black Friday though, it's been nicely discounted with £100 knocked off.

If the Astro A50 is still a bit too rich for your blood, then not to worry as there are other deals on Astro Gaming products worth a look too. You can see the whole range in both the US and UK here:

These deals include offers on Astro's wired range too, with headsets that work on PC and console too.

Astro Gaming A40 TR-X - save £40/$50 Though the discount might not be as big, this is still a great deal on another fantastic headset. If you don't mind wires, the Astro A40 is well worth a look. View offer