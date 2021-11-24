Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Logitech headphone news

Logitech's excellent G Pro X gaming headset is 48% off for Black Friday

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Logitech's excellent G Pro X gaming headset is 48% off for Black Friday
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - There are a select few gaming headsets that we've been using for years and never tire of, and the Logitech G Pro X falls into that category. It's a wired headset of the very highest quality.

Now, for Black Friday, it's got an absolute stonker of a deal applied to it by Amazon, too, whacking over £50 off its price and taking it down to its lowest ever level.

Logitech G Pro X - save £52.59, now £57.40

Logitech G Pro X - save £52.59, now £57.40

You can grab the headset at 48% off, for a price that's frankly silly - it'll blow almost anything else you can find out of the water at this level.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021 By Dan Grabham ·

We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.

More early Black Friday UK deals

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 24 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Logitech's excellent G Pro X gaming headset is 48% off for Black Friday
Logitech's excellent G Pro X gaming headset is 48% off for Black Friday By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are 49% off in early Black Friday saving
Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are 49% off in early Black Friday saving By Conor Allison ·
HyperX's gaming headsets have a whole heap of Black Friday deals going on
HyperX's gaming headsets have a whole heap of Black Friday deals going on By Max Freeman-Mills ·