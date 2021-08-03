Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Logitech headphone news

Logitech debuts Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds aimed at home workers

Author image, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Logitech Logitech debuts Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds aimed at home workers
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech's Zone range of wireless headsets are aimed at business users, but now the peripheral giant has debuted a pair of new earbuds aimed at homeworkers. 

The $299 Zone True Wireless and $99 Zone Wired Earbuds are intended for those who are finding themselves spending a long time on calls. Many of us want more comfortable headphones as we continue to spend longer on calls because of home and hybrid working.

Logitech says the new earbuds are intended to fill this gap between earphones with sub-optimal audio performance and older style headsets that are both ugly and unwieldy. 

Although Logitech doesn't give stats on the Zone True Wireless battery life, it does say they have "double the battery life of leading consumer devices" so expect somewhere in the region of 6-8 hours of battery life.

The company adds thatthe new buds are intended to be certified by Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. You can connect the wired version using an included dongle (USB-C, USB-A or via a 3.5mm jack).

Zone True Wireless have a USB receiver but they also support Bluetooth (as you'd expect) so can be used with mobile devices, too. 

The earbuds will be available later in 2021. 

The best Lightning headphones 2021 for your iPhone or iPad
The best Lightning headphones 2021 for your iPhone or iPad By Dan Grabham ·

Writing by Dan Grabham. Originally published on 3 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Logitech debuts Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds aimed at home workers
Logitech debuts Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds aimed at home workers By Dan Grabham ·
What is THX Spatial Audio, how does it work and what games support it?
What is THX Spatial Audio, how does it work and what games support it? By Adrian Willings ·
Klipsch adds active noise cancelling to the T5 II True Wireless ANC
Klipsch adds active noise cancelling to the T5 II True Wireless ANC By Max Freeman-Mills ·