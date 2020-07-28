Logitech is making a wireless version of the superb G Pro X

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech has listened to gamers and is releasing a wireless model of the fantastic Logitech G Pro X gaming headset.

The Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed seemingly takes all the best bits of the already superb wired version and adds in the company's Lightspeed wireless technology, 20 hours of battery life and more.

squirrel_widget_307654

We had a lot of good things to say about the wired Logitech G Pro X when we tested it a few months back. The addition of wireless functionality will surely make an already comfortable and capable headset that bit more fantastic.

Meet the PRO X Wireless and say hello to the freedom and mobility of wireless. #PlayToWin https://t.co/hHBOv4Tgr6 pic.twitter.com/yYX39YyeTW — Logitech G (@LogitechG) July 28, 2020

Logitech says that the Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed is based on the original headset but "features high-quality materials, advanced communications, precision audio and total wireless freedom."

That wireless freedom comes in the form of 2.4 GHz wireless via Logitech's Lightspeed technology, paired with 20 hours of battery life and 42 feet of wireless range to boot.

Other highlights of the Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed are set to include advanced Blue VO!CE software, which allows you to tweak and perfect the audio of your mic for live streaming and recording. 50mm drivers and next-generation DTS 7.1 surround sound promise to deliver great sound and positional awareness too.

The Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed is set to launch in August for £189.99/€199.99/$199.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.