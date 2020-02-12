Libratone is releasing a special version of its Track Air+ in ears with additional features to celebrate its 10th birthday.

These in-ears are a special edition version of the already incredible Libratone Track Air+ wireless earbuds. As standard, the Track Air+ are already impressive enough, so much so they were nominated as a potential winner at our annual awards in 2019. As well as receiving editor's choice rating when we reviewed them last year.

The Track Air+ SE offer the same snug fit, lightweight design and phenomenal sound as the standard in-ears. They also come with some additional features, a striking black and gold design and the added bonus of a wireless charging plate for free.

As standard, these in-ears offer IPX4 protection making them sweat-proof, splash-proof and perfect for the track. They also boast impressive active noise-cancelling technology, which is a rare feature on wireless in-ears and something we were thoroughly impressed with when we tested them out.

For the special edition, that noise-cancelling tech has been enhanced to further improve your listening experience. Now the smart noise cancellation is said to be able to block out wind noise as well - ideal for winter runners.

The Track Air+ SE also has an integrated ear tip fit test within the Libratone app which lets you find the perfect tip size for your ears in a matter of seconds. 24 hours battery life, double and triple tap functionality and a triple mic setup for clear phone calls round off an already awesome package.

If this sounds like music to your ears then you can pick up the Track Air+ SE wireless earbuds exclusively from Libratone's website today.