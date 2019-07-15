Libratone's awesome Track+ wireless in-ear headphones are down to just £115

Joining some other big-name audio manufacturers, Libratone is offering one of its finest pairs of headphones at a great price for Prime Day 2019.

Head to Amazon over the next day or two and you'll find the Track+ in-ear wireless headphones discounted to just £115, representing a 32 per cent discount from the previous £169 price.

Libratone won us over with its Track+ in-ear wireless headphones when they launched. Even at the initial RRP, the pair offered a great fit, sound and feature sit, and quickly become one of our favourites of 2018. In fact, the pair won the Pocket-lint award for best in-ears at our annual awards night.

What we love about the Libratone, apart from the super comfortable tip design, is the array of features on offer.

One of the highlights is the active noise cancelling, it uses what Libratone calls "smart" noise cancelling to help filter out external noise, but also let sound in when you need to hear it.

It uses Qualcomm's aptX technology to ensure a reliable and lag-free connection with most smartphones, and up to eight hours of battery life, built into a neckband that sits well-balanced and comfortably on your shoulders.

If you want to see how Libratone's Prime Day pricing compares to other retailers, you can use our widget below.

It's worth noting, many of these deals don't last longer than 24 hours, so snap them up while they're still available.

If you're not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits here.