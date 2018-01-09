Libratone Track+ wireless in-ears come with adjustable noise cancellation

Libratone has announced a new pair of wireless in-ear headphones that are lightweight and unobtrusive, yet feature adjustable active noise cancellation.

The Libratone Track+ in-ears feature the company's proprietary CityMix II noise cancellation, with four levels of ANC available, and sport a neckband design, whereby the wire connected the earbuds wraps around the back of your neck.

Launched during CES 2018 in Las Vegas, they can be worn as ably when running or gym training as on a commute. Microphones in the headset listen to external sounds and cancels them appropriately. There is also a Hush mode that lets you hear all external sound without taking them out, so you can listen out for traffic or instructions from staff on an aeroplane, for example.

They are IPX4 splash proof, so sweat and water resistant. And they connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

Libratone will release the Track+ in-ears in the summer, priced at £169 and available from Amazon, Libratone itself and other retailers.

A version without the CityMix II adjustable noise cancellation will also be available at the same time, priced at £120.

Both versions will come in "stormy black" and "cloudy white" to suit your phone's colour scheme.