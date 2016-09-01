Libratone enters the Lightning headphone biz with its Q Adapt series

Libratone has launched a new series of headphones called Q Adapt.

The most interesting thing about this series is that it features both Lightning-powered and Bluetooth models with adjustable active noise cancellation. The seven-year-old audio company has described the series, which consists of Lightning-powered in-ear headphones and wireless on-ear headphones, as having its "signature Scandinavian style". There series initially has just the two models to offer.

The Q Adapt on-ear headphones connect to any Bluetooth, have a microphone integrated into the ear cup, an ergonomic fit, and a touch interface that lets users set ANC and control playback and phone calls. You can use activate Libratone’s Hush function with a simple hovering hand gesture. Other features include built-in proximity sensors that cut the ANC and wireless daisy chaining so two users can share music from one device.

The on-ear cans also feature a new CityMix technology from Libratone. The idea is that while full ANC prevents you from turning up your music to block outside noise, you sometimes need to hear some of the outside world so you can quickly react, and CityMix makes that possible. Libratone said it lets you "enjoy great sound and ANC, completely uninterrupted, anywhere you are throughout the day".

The Q Adapt in-ear headphones will work with all of Apple's iPhone and iPad models with a Lightning connector and are capable of delivering a "more robust digital sound", according to Libratone. They don’t need a "cumbersome extra battery pack" like typical ANC headphones, it said. Features include cables made of a "special Libratone fabric", an embedded microphone, and earbuds made of durable rubber.

The Q Adapt in-ear headphones are priced at £159 and available in the colours Elegant Nude, Cloudy White, Stormy Black, and Rose Pink, while the Q Adapt on-ear headphones are priced at £219 and available in the colours Elegant Nude, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black. Both can be preordered at libratone.com from early September and will be in major audio retailers in October.