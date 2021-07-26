LG Tone Free 2021 updated with active noise cancellation, retains UVnano case

(Pocket-lint) - LG has announced the 2021 update to its Tone Free true wireless headphones, making the bog move to active noise cancellation.

This, in addition to the existing physical isolation offered by these headphones and the ambient sound mode as offered on the previous generation, makes for a compelling feature set.

There are three mics on these headphones to support the noise cancellation system, but there's also a clever "whisper mode", letting you remove an earbud and whisper into it during calls, so you can keep conversations private if you're in a crowded space.

With an IPX4 rating, these headphones are great in all conditions, ensuring good sound quality thanks to Meridian's collaboration.

Also new for 2021 is Headphone Spatial Processing from Meridian and 3D Sound Stage. This will give you more immersive audio, while the drivers are now bigger. The result should be a really immersive experience, no matter what you're listening to.

There are three levels of headphones on offer, the FP5, FP8 and FP9. The latter two models come with the UVnano cleaning case, giving your headphones a burst of UV light to kill bacteria when you put them in the case.

But the best feature is reserved for the FP9, the top model, thanks to the plug and wireless mode. This will let you plug the case into another device so it can act as a hub for the headphones. This allows connection to a device that doesn't have Bluetooth, with the suggestion you could use it for some consoles, PCs or with in-flight entertainment systems.

The battery life is given as 24 hours, with the earbuds offering 10 hours of playback as they stand.

The new LG Tone Free headphones will be available from July 2021, prices to be confirmed.