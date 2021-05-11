(Pocket-lint) - LG has announced a limited edition pair of its Tone Free true wireless earbuds for England supporters to wear during Euro 2020 and beyond.

As an official team sponsor, LG has teamed with the FA to create the official FA4 Tone Free Earbuds.

They have "England" written in blue and red on the white earpieces, to represet the team's colours and come in a case with the Three Lions badge on the front.

Like the manufacturer's conventional Free Tone buds, the limited edition variants are tuned by British audio brand Meridian.

They support noise isolation (rather than noise cancellation), come with three different sized ear gels, and have an ambient sound mode. This enables you to tap on one of the buds to allow you to hear external noise better, such as a conversation.

They are water and sweat resistant, and come with six hours of playback time. That is extended to 18 hours through the case, with an additional two full charges able to be stored.

The case also supports fast charge, with one hour of playback available to the buds with just five minutes of charge time.

The LG FA4 Tone Free Earbuds are available now. Cough up £99.99 and they'll be coming home, coming home, they'll be coming home.

Writing by Rik Henderson.