LG has announced the HBS-FN6 wireless earbuds - which feature a case that zaps the 'buds with UV in order to clean them after each listen.

Sounds like an amazing feature - the likes of which we've seen on the Philips ActionFit ST702 prior - but, for whatever reason, LG hasn't thought the name through. Because these earbuds are part of the 'LG Tone Free' range - a name which, for an audio product, is entirely tone deaf.

The HBS-FN6 feature Meridian Audio technology in collaboration, for what LG claims will deliver "lifelike audio" and "an extra dimension courtesy of Headphone Spatial Processing technology". There's also an equaliser (EQ) in the app and voice control via Siri or Google Assistant.

Of course the big sell here is that case that cleans the 'buds. This UVnano case - which comes in matte black or glossy white finishes - is said to eliminate bacteria and germs during charging sessions. Now that's very timely in a 2020 product.

The case also delivers two additional full charges to the earbuds - bringing the typical six hours of listening from one charge up to a total of 18 hours. That's far from leading in this market, so we assume the UV cleaning portion of the case uses up space and battery life in its own right.

The LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 will begin retailing in European and American markets from July 2020. Pricing is yet to be announced.