LG Tone Platinum wireless in-ears look bonkers but have high-end aspirations

As part of its Mobile World Congress line-up next week, LG will be demonstrating the high-end audio aspirations of its new in-ear headphones, the LG Tone Platinum.

Co-developed with Harman Kardon, the Tone Platinum wireless earbuds connect via Bluetooth, with the main unit sitting around your neck. The buds neatly sit inside the band for portability, and can be extended to your ears for use.

The headset features the Bluetooth aptX codec, so can receive high-resolution audio with no loss, in order to reproduce CD-like quality through the earbuds. There are also dual noise cancelling microphones built-in to reduce ambient sounds during phone calls.

LG has added its voice command technology to the Tone Platinum, so users can handle incoming calls just by voice. Android phone users can also match the headset to a dedicated Tone & talk app, which supports voice memo and find me functionality.

"The LG Tone Platinum is a showcase of innovative technologies that aims to deliver premium sound quality in a form-factor that millions of customers have come to embrace," said Michael Park, a vice president at LG Electronics.

"The Bluetooth world is a key growth area for our mobile business."

After its debut at MWC in Barcelona next week, the LG Tone Platinum will be released in the US in March. It will then be available in Europe, Asia and Latin America soon after.